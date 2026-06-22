Terrible explosion at gas plant in Qatar

A powerful explosion occurred at a gas processing plant located in the Ras Laffan industrial area of Qatar. As a result of the incident, 54 people were injured and another 18 are missing.

According to preliminary reports, the explosion occurred on the night of June 21 during the plant's startup process, resulting in a fire. Emergency services arrived quickly at the scene and managed to bring the fire under control.

Currently, rescuers are continuing the search for the missing persons. Experts speculate that the incident may have been caused by a technical malfunction or an accident.

It is worth noting that the Ras Laffan complex is one of the world's largest production and export centers for liquefied natural gas (LNG).