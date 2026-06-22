Terrible explosion at gas plant in Qatar

·61·World
Terrible explosion at gas plant in Qatar

A powerful explosion occurred at a gas processing plant located in the Ras Laffan industrial area of Qatar. As a result of the incident, 54 people were injured and another 18 are missing.

According to preliminary reports, the explosion occurred on the night of June 21 during the plant's startup process, resulting in a fire. Emergency services arrived quickly at the scene and managed to bring the fire under control.

Currently, rescuers are continuing the search for the missing persons. Experts speculate that the incident may have been caused by a technical malfunction or an accident.

It is worth noting that the Ras Laffan complex is one of the world's largest production and export centers for liquefied natural gas (LNG).

QatarRas Laffan
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Uzbekistan Carriage in New York SubwayUzbekistan Carriage in New York SubwayToday, 22:10The Airport That Amazed the World: Singapore's MiracleThe Airport That Amazed the World: Singapore's MiracleToday, 20:33Unique Find in Canada Amazes ScientistsUnique Find in Canada Amazes ScientistsToday, 19:48Stray bullet at a wedding in Turkey injures 11 peopleStray bullet at a wedding in Turkey injures 11 peopleToday, 19:37Ukraine Confirms Strike on Military Plant in VoronezhUkraine Confirms Strike on Military Plant in VoronezhToday, 17:59816 Million Dollar Cocaine Haul: Record Seizure in Australia816 Million Dollar Cocaine Haul: Record Seizure in AustraliaToday, 17:06
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
A rare Blue Moon will appear in the sky this week
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced
Ranking of countries with the most beautiful women announced