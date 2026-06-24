Unknown Disease Spreads in Congo: 14 Dead

·5·World
Unknown Disease Spreads in Congo: 14 Dead

Fourteen people have died from a dangerous disease of currently unknown origin in the western regions of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). This was reported by Radio Okapi, citing local deputy Jacques Ilunga.

It is reported that the disease has begun to spread widely in several villages in the Bulungu area of Kwilu province. A number of deaths related to this illness have been recorded over the past two weeks. The situation has caused serious concern and widespread panic among the local population.

As a result, many families have begun migrating en masse to the neighboring Idiofa area and adjacent districts for safety. The rapid spread of the disease among the local population is causing great alarm.

Deputy Jacques Ilunga called on government agencies to take urgent measures to send teams of sanitary specialists to the region to collect necessary samples for biomedical analysis. Bena Mutuy, the former health chief of the province, also confirmed the spread of the unknown disease, stating that the death toll could be nearly 20.

According to specialists, the main symptoms of the disease include severe headaches, vomiting, abdominal pain, and pain in the knees. Most concerningly, it is said that death can occur within 24 hours after the initial symptoms appear.

Previously, the spread of the Ebola virus was officially confirmed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The World Health Organization (WHO) warned of the rapid spread of the disease. In response, neighboring countries temporarily closed their borders with the DRC, and other countries strengthened sanitary-epidemiological control at airports.

Additionally, it was reported on June 20 that the first suspected Ebola patient was identified in Israel. According to the latest UN data, 1,000 cases of Ebola have been officially recorded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

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