It Wasn’t the Meeting but a Woman’s Makeup That Sparked Heated Online Debate

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It Wasn’t the Meeting but a Woman’s Makeup That Sparked Heated Online Debate

On August 3, 2026, a regular meeting dedicated to discussing the budget was held at the municipality. After the organization’s official Facebook page published a report and photos from the event, users focused more on the administration head Ms. Tasnine’s bold and unusual makeup than on the issues discussed.

The official’s photo quickly spread across social media, garnering millions of views and being shared by thousands of users. People expressed differing opinions about her appearance, leaving both positive and negative comments.

Ms. Tasnine responded to the reactions with humor, but also firmly. She said she was even considering taking legal action against some users who had posted personal attacks and insulting comments.

However, most social media users supported the official. They emphasized that what mattered was not her appearance but carrying out her duties honestly and free from corruption, saying, “The most important thing is not how she does her makeup, but whether she works honestly.”

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