Kazakhstan's First Unmanned Air Taxi Flies with Passenger

·150·World
Kazakhstan's First Unmanned Air Taxi Flies with Passenger

In Kazakhstan, another important step toward the transport of the future has been taken. In Astana, for the first time in the country's history, an unmanned air taxi carrying a passenger took flight. This was reported by the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

As part of the international tournament “Games of the Future — 2026,” over a specially designated area in the capital, an EH216-S electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, or eVTOL, conducted a demonstration flight. This was the first real-world test of such technology in Kazakhstan, showcasing the potential for unmanned passenger transportation.

The EH216-S is designed to carry two passengers at the same time. It can travel at speeds of up to 130 kilometers per hour and cover distances of up to 35 kilometers without a pilot.

The government is initially considering launching demonstration and tourist flights lasting from 5 to 30 minutes over Kazakhstan's natural, cultural and historical attractions. In the future, such air taxis could become part of the urban transport system and complement existing modes of travel.

A black-and-white passenger drone flies across a clear sky.

The new technology is planned to be used not only for passenger transportation but also in emergency medical care, medicine delivery, search and rescue operations, firefighting and logistics sectors.

Another important area of the project is localizing the production of unmanned passenger aircraft in Kazakhstan through international cooperation. This is expected to create new high-tech production facilities and additional jobs, as well as expand industrial cooperation.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the necessary regulatory and legal framework for introducing urban air mobility has also been established. Relevant amendments have been made to legislation concerning eVTOL air taxis, vertiports and unmanned air traffic management systems.

KazakhstanAstanaEH216-S
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