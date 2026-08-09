Real Madrid Secure Hard-Fought Friendly Win Over Ferencváros in Hungary

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Real Madrid Secure Hard-Fought Friendly Win Over Ferencváros in Hungary

Spanish club Real Madrid defeated Hungary’s Ferencváros 2–1 in a friendly match on Saturday. Although Madrid enjoyed a clear advantage throughout the game, the hosts’ increased activity in the second half kept the contest tense until the final whistle. Goal.com reports .

The match began with intense attacking play. Arda Güler, who started the game, tested the goal from outside the box in the seventh minute, but his shot went wide of the post. Four minutes later, Endrick failed to convert from close range. Daniel Arzani was also active for the hosts, creating dangerous situations in the fourth and 10th minutes, although neither attempt seriously threatened the Real Madrid goal.

The Spanish side continued applying pressure midway through the first half. Brahim Díaz fired an inaccurate shot in the 14th minute, while in the 37th minute the Ferencváros goalkeeper brilliantly saved Endrick’s powerful effort. Nevertheless, the deadlock was broken before the interval.

A First-Half Goal and Second-Half Changes

According to ixbt.com and international sports publications, in the 41st minute Alexis Ceria delivered a corner to his teammate, and Mario Rivas headed home from close range to put Real Madrid ahead. The Hungarians pushed for an equaliser before half-time; in particular, Zente Varga had a chance to score in the 42nd minute, but his shot was inaccurate.

At the start of the second half, both coaches made sweeping changes to their line-ups. Vinicius Junior, Bernardo Silva, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger, Dean Huijsen and Carlos Espi came on for Real Madrid. Ferencváros also made significant changes to its squad in an attempt to alter the game’s dynamics.

The Hungarians increased the pressure until the final minutes, giving the fans a genuine contest. Nevertheless, Real Madrid’s experienced players held on to their advantage and secured the final victory in the friendly match.

Real MadridFerencvárosFriendly MatchMario RivasFootball
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