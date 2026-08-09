José Mourinho Criticizes Bernardo Silva's Fitness

·188·Sport
José Mourinho Criticizes Bernardo Silva's Fitness

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho openly commented on the fitness of midfielder Bernardo Silva, who made his first appearance for the team. According to Goal.com, the experienced coach noted that the player had joined the preseason training camp in poor physical condition. Goal.com reports this.

Real Madrid beat Ferencváros 2–1 in a friendly match held in Budapest. The game was another test for the Spanish giants as part of their preseason preparations.

Match analysis and the coach's conclusions

Mario Rivas opened the scoring in the 41st minute, while Carlos Espi doubled the advantage at the start of the second half. After the match, José Mourinho spoke to Real Madrid TV, thanking the opponents and praising the intensity of the game.

At the same time, the Portuguese coach noted that the team's organization deteriorated slightly after the break. According to Mourinho, the limited time spent on the pitch by players such as Vinícius Júnior and Bernardo Silva, along with positional changes, affected the team's cohesion.

Bernardo Silva's fitness and Mourinho's plan

Bernardo Silva, who joined from Manchester City in the summer on a two-year contract, was at the center of attention during the match. However, José Mourinho made no secret of the fact that he was not completely satisfied with the midfielder's current physical condition.

“The poor guy rested during his holiday and arrived in slightly below-par physical condition,” Mourinho said. It was noted that the player had represented his national team at the World Cup and endured a demanding season.

The coach added that, taking the player's current physical condition into account, he had moved him into the No. 10 position and that he could operate across several lines. Real Madrid will play their next matches against Deportivo La Coruña and Schalke.

José MourinhoBernardo SilvaReal MadridFerencvárosFootball Transfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Arsenal could abandon Vinicius transfer and sign Marcus RashfordArsenal could abandon Vinicius transfer and sign Marcus RashfordToday, 13:33Ruben Amorim warns Milan players after defeat to ChelseaRuben Amorim warns Milan players after defeat to ChelseaToday, 13:12Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or Candidacy Sparks DebateHarry Kane’s Ballon d’Or Candidacy Sparks DebateToday, 13:11Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso explains why he did not substitute Romeo LaviaChelsea boss Xabi Alonso explains why he did not substitute Romeo LaviaToday, 12:51Rodri Chooses Barcelona: Mourinho Furious Over TransferRodri Chooses Barcelona: Mourinho Furious Over TransferToday, 12:33Rodrigo De Paul scores a goal in memory of Lionel Messi's fatherRodrigo De Paul scores a goal in memory of Lionel Messi's fatherToday, 12:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)