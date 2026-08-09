José Mourinho Criticizes Bernardo Silva's Fitness

Real Madrid head coach José Mourinho openly commented on the fitness of midfielder Bernardo Silva, who made his first appearance for the team. According to Goal.com, the experienced coach noted that the player had joined the preseason training camp in poor physical condition. Goal.com reports this.

Real Madrid beat Ferencváros 2–1 in a friendly match held in Budapest. The game was another test for the Spanish giants as part of their preseason preparations.

Match analysis and the coach's conclusions

Mario Rivas opened the scoring in the 41st minute, while Carlos Espi doubled the advantage at the start of the second half. After the match, José Mourinho spoke to Real Madrid TV, thanking the opponents and praising the intensity of the game.

At the same time, the Portuguese coach noted that the team's organization deteriorated slightly after the break. According to Mourinho, the limited time spent on the pitch by players such as Vinícius Júnior and Bernardo Silva, along with positional changes, affected the team's cohesion.

Bernardo Silva's fitness and Mourinho's plan

Bernardo Silva, who joined from Manchester City in the summer on a two-year contract, was at the center of attention during the match. However, José Mourinho made no secret of the fact that he was not completely satisfied with the midfielder's current physical condition.

“The poor guy rested during his holiday and arrived in slightly below-par physical condition,” Mourinho said. It was noted that the player had represented his national team at the World Cup and endured a demanding season.

The coach added that, taking the player's current physical condition into account, he had moved him into the No. 10 position and that he could operate across several lines. Real Madrid will play their next matches against Deportivo La Coruña and Schalke.