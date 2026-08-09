Barcelona Defeat Nottingham Forest In A Preseason Clash

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Barcelona Defeat Nottingham Forest In A Preseason Clash

Barcelona secured a dramatic 1–0 victory over Nottingham Forest in a triangular tournament that began in Udine on Saturday evening. According to Marca, the only goal of the match came from the penalty spot in stoppage time, with Brazilian winger Raphinha winning the game for his team. Goal.com reports .

Although Hansi Flick’s side performed inconsistently during the match, they ultimately showed determination and secured the win. The head coach understands that there is still plenty of work to do to reach optimal physical condition at this stage of preseason, and this is being viewed as entirely natural.

A Blend Of Experience And Youth

The German coach combined first-team players with academy graduates in his starting lineup. Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim Komo was given another opportunity as the central forward, having also started against Birmingham.

Fermín López and Raphinha also made their first appearances of the current preseason, while Karim Adeyemi retained his place in the starting lineup. The full-back positions were occupied by just 17-year-olds Espart and Bisker, with Fariñas operating in midfield.

The Match Scenario And The Decisive Moment

Nottingham Forest started the match aggressively and caused Barcelona serious problems from the opening minutes with their high press. However, the Catalan side responded well to the pressure, sought to take control of the pitch and continued fighting until the end despite their opponents leaving little space.

The decisive moment came in the final minutes. Raphinha calmly converted the awarded 12-yard penalty to save Barcelona from defeat in a difficult match and give his team their first victory of the tournament.

BarcelonaRaphinhaNottingham ForestHansi FlickChampions League
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