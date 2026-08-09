Manchester City to Change Captaincy System

Manchester City is entering a period of major cultural change. The club’s new head coach, Enzo Maresca, has decided to completely change the traditional captain-selection process established during Pep Guardiola’s tenure. According to Goal.com, the captain will now be appointed directly by the coach rather than elected by the players. Goal.com reports .

It is well known that over the past decade, Manchester City’s captains were chosen through an internal team vote. This democratic system gave experienced players such as Fernandinho, İlkay Gündoğan and Kevin De Bruyne the right to wear the captain’s armband. However, Bernardo Silva’s move to Real Madrid as a free agent this summer has created a leadership void at the club.

Phil Foden and the status of English players

According to information published by The Athletic, one of Enzo Maresca’s main objectives is to strengthen the position of English players within the team’s leadership group. This has opened the door to a new opportunity for academy graduate Phil Foden. The 26-year-old midfielder remains one of the club’s longest-serving players and is expected to become one of the key leaders amid a series of departures.

Foden himself openly stated in interviews last week that he was ready to take on this responsibility: “Because I’ve been playing at the club for such a long time, I’m one of the few remaining old players. So this season I should undoubtedly become one of the leaders, one of the captains.”

Squad Changes and New Candidates

The situation within the team’s leadership group could become even more complicated because of the uncertainty surrounding Rodri’s future. Despite Barcelona’s £38 million bid for the Spanish midfielder being rejected, transfer speculation continues. If Rodri leaves, the team will lose another important leader. Barcelona To fill such potential gaps, the club’s management is also considering centre-back Marc Guéhi, who joined from Crystal Palace in January. Although he arrived at the club only recently, his previous stint as Crystal Palace captain and his experience wearing the armband for the England national team demonstrate his leadership potential. Rúben Dias remains one of the leading candidates.

Ana shunday ehtimoliy boʻshliqlarni toʻldirish maqsadida klub rahbariyati yanvar oyida Kristal Pelas safidan kelib qoʻshilgan markaziy himoyachi Mark Guehining nomzodini ham koʻrib chiqmoqda. Garchi u jamoaga yaqinda qoʻshilgan boʻlsa-da, oʻtmishda Kristal Pelas sardori boʻlgani va hatto Angliya terma jamoasi safida ham armachni taqqani uning yetakchilik salohiyatini koʻrsatib turibdi. Ruben Dias esa hamon asosiy nomzodlardan biri boʻlib qolmoqda.