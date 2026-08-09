Confidential Boeing Aircraft Drawings Leaked to the Darknet

Important technical documents and engineering drawings belonging to Boeing, one of the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers, have been put up for sale on the darknet. The incident could pose a serious threat not only to corporate security but also to export controls at the international level. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, an unidentified hacker has put up for sale a large archive with a total size of 70 gigabytes. The documents are directly related to the production processes of Boeing 737 and Boeing 787 airliners and are being offered for 200,000 US dollars. At the same time, the seller says they are willing to negotiate the price.

Contents and Source of the Leaked Data

According to expert analysis, the likely source of the data is believed to be SEKISUI Aerospace, a company operating in the United States and owned by Japan’s Sekisui Chemical Corporation. The company manufactures aviation components from composite and thermoplastic materials and is considered one of the key suppliers for Boeing programs.

The seller claims that the acquired archive contains the following important technical materials:

Working drawings in PDF format and engineering STEP files

Three-dimensional (3D) models and specifications for materials and components

Information about manufacturing equipment and descriptions of technological processes for producing parts

Boeing catalog numbers and documents related to fuselages, wings, structural components and interior elements

Security and Export Control Issues

Experts specifically note that the data includes documents bearing special markings regulated by US export controls. If these files are indeed authentic and accurate, their sale to third parties could constitute a violation of strict US restrictions on the transfer and export of technical data.

For reference, SEKISUI Aerospace is not limited to working with Boeing. The company’s customers and partners also include Spirit AeroSystems, Triumph Group, and major aerospace organizations such as NASA, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman. However, there is currently no official confirmation that this large-scale leak has affected confidential materials belonging to other organizations.