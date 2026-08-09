Amazon’s New Texas Project Could Become the Largest Environmental Polluter in the US

·71·Technology
Amazon’s New Texas Project Could Become the Largest Environmental Polluter in the US

Amazon’s planned large data center in Pecos County, Texas, could become one of the largest sources of climate pollution in the United States. According to information published by The New York Times, a dedicated power plant for the technology complex would run on natural gas and be permitted to release 33 million tonnes of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year. TechCrunch.com reports .

Experts are concerned that this figure exceeds the emissions of any other operating power plant in the United States. The negative impact of data centers on electricity prices and issues surrounding energy shortages are currently causing serious public and political backlash. As a result, major technology giants are being forced to seek independent generation sources to ensure an uninterrupted power supply for their facilities.

Artificial Intelligence and the Growing Carbon Footprint

The rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies and rising demand for them have directly affected Amazon’s carbon emissions. According to reports published by the company, its greenhouse gas emissions increased by 16 percent last year. This contradicts the corporation’s primary goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040.

At the same time, the need for electricity to power AI infrastructure is growing at an unprecedented rate. As a result, Amazon and other major technology companies are actively investing in the development of massive natural gas power plants. This is intensifying the conflict between environmental initiatives and efforts to ensure energy security.

The Parties’ Official Positions

Amazon representatives responded to the criticism by stating that the new data center in Texas would not increase electricity prices for local families. According to a company spokesperson, the complex will be powered entirely by new on-site generation capacity and will not place an additional burden on consumers.

At the same time, the company spokesperson acknowledged that the situation regarding the fight against climate change has changed. "The world looks different now than it did when we founded the Climate Pledge, but our commitments have not changed", the Amazon representative noted in a statement. Although the technology giant emphasizes its commitment to environmental goals, it remains unclear how its current large-scale fossil fuel projects will affect its future climate strategies.

AmazonData CenterEnvironmentArtificial IntelligenceTexas
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