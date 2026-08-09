Playful Polar Bear Momota Conquers the Internet with a Cone on Her Head

·246·World
Playful Polar Bear Momota Conquers the Internet with a Cone on Her Head

A polar bear cub named Momota, who lives at an aquarium in Japan’s Akita Prefecture, has become a social media sensation. Born last December, the cub’s antics during play have delighted users.

Momota loves playing by wearing plastic cones on her head like helmets. Videos showing her in this state quickly spread across the internet.

Many people found it especially funny that Momota’s mother patiently removes the cone from her head every time. Users compared the scene to a typical moment between a mischievous child and their mother.

Comments often include remarks such as “All children are the same.” Momota’s playful antics have made her one of the aquarium’s most talked-about animals.

MomotaJapanAkita
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