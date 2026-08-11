Three Men in Poland Save Girl Falling from Fifth Floor

In the Polish city of Łomża, three men saved the life of a 4-year-old girl who was at risk of falling from a fifth-floor balcony.

During the incident, neighbors spotted the girl hanging from the edge of a balcony on the fifth floor of an apartment building. The men did not wait for rescuers to arrive and immediately took the necessary steps to catch her.

The incident was also captured by a surveillance camera. The footage shows the three men spreading a blanket beneath the building and successfully catching the girl when she fell.

Thanks to their quick and courageous actions, the girl escaped serious injury. According to police, the men’s swift response saved her life.