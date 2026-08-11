Against the Artificial Intelligence Monopoly: Mark Zuckerberg’s Manifesto

·51·Technology
Against the Artificial Intelligence Monopoly: Mark Zuckerberg’s Manifesto

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has published a new manifesto opposing the concentration of control over future artificial intelligence technologies in the hands of a few major entities or governments. According to ixbt.com, the document firmly emphasizes the corporation’s support for openness in artificial intelligence, promotes the free distribution of artificial intelligence models, and establishes a special one-billion-dollar fund. Ixbt.com reports .

The manifesto, titled “The Future Is Ours: A Path to a Positive Artificial Intelligence Future,” sets out three key principles for developing artificial general intelligence (AGI), which is expected to surpass human intelligence. They are expanding every individual’s capabilities, making invention the primary goal, and maintaining a balance of power as a guarantee of safety. Zuckerberg noted that users should not be subject to centralized restrictions but should be responsible for their own actions.

Safety Measures and Model Freedom

The company’s CEO defended model distillation, the process of training smaller neural networks using the responses of large and powerful algorithms. In his view, developers should have the right to learn from observable outputs. To oversee safety, Meta has added its board of directors to the release approval system. Decisions on releasing model weights will now be made according to criteria approved by the board.

Addressing government regulation, the company’s CEO also called for early and active cooperation between artificial intelligence laboratories and governments instead of bureaucratic reviews with rigid deadlines. Meta announced that it would resume releasing open-source models and direct one billion dollars to the Future Is Ours fund to support communities near the company’s data centers.

Online Debate and Conflicting Approaches

The publication sparked extensive discussion online and in specialized media. 404 Media and Gizmodo argued that the concept of freely distributing models does not adequately address the risks of autonomous agents being misused, noting that the move serves to protect Meta’s business model of distributing open weights.

Open access to neural network weights expands the ability to run, fine-tune, and independently audit models locally. However, making the initial parameters publicly available makes it harder to remove dangerous capabilities and control how the technology is used after it is loaded onto a user’s device. The manifesto clearly exposed the direct conflict between closed ecosystems with strict centralized control and an open model that places responsibility on the end user.

MetaMark ZuckerbergArtificial IntelligenceAGITechnology
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