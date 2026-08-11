OpenAI Deputy CEO Brad Lightcap Leaves the Company

Brad Lightcap, one of OpenAI’s longest-serving senior executives, has left his position and announced that he will launch a new project. The news was reported by ixbt.com. Techcrunch.com reports .

According to an internal message shared with the company team on Tuesday, Brad Lightcap said the move was bittersweet for him. He noted that he was beginning work on a new initiative and emphasized that his belief in OpenAI’s mission remained unchanged.

Years of service at the company

Brad Lightcap joined OpenAI in 2018 and initially served as chief financial officer for four years. He was then promoted to chief operating officer in 2022 and remained in that role until the beginning of this year.

Amid the company’s latest leadership changes, he moved to overseeing special projects. Before joining OpenAI, he also worked at the venture capital firm Y Combinator alongside CEO Sam Altman.

In his farewell letter, Lightcap wrote: “I had the privilege of building the first operational and business teams across finance, legal, people, partnerships, and other areas. One of the most rewarding parts of this journey was watching each team grow under the guidance of exceptional leaders.”

Future plans and leadership changes

In his letter, Brad Lightcap briefly outlined his future plans, hinting that he was beginning work on a new venture project. He said that in recent months he had been considering what the next stage might look like and what could stand in the way of the mission’s success.

OpenAI, which is preparing for an IPO (initial public offering) that is highly significant in the artificial intelligence industry, has recently experienced a series of changes among its senior executives. For example, in July, Fidji Simo, who led the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI), also announced her departure.

Bill Peebles, the former head of the Sora video generator, and Kevin Weil, the company’s vice president of science, are also among the executives who have recently left the company.