One-Meter Lizard Appears on a Street in South Korea

In South Korea, an ordinary walk suddenly turned into an unusual event. In a residential area, a giant lizard measuring nearly one meter in length appeared, astonishing many people.

The large reptile was spotted near a walking path. People who noticed it by chance were amazed by the animal’s size and hurried to film the scene.

The lizard’s appearance soon sparked discussions on social media as well. Users are wondering where it came from and how it reached the residential area.

Its length, considerably greater than that of lizards commonly found in homes, attracted particular attention. As a result, the incident generated great interest among local residents and internet users alike.