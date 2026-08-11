Uzbek Cyclist Wins 3 Medals at International Tournament

The prestigious GP Slovak Cycling Federation international track cycling competition took place in Prešov, Slovakia. Uzbekistan national team member Sergey Rostovsev competed successfully in the intense two-stage event, reaching all three podium positions and proudly representing his country.

The National Olympic Committee of Uzbekistan (NOC) officially announced the good news.

All three podium positions: gold, silver and bronze!

In the fierce battles on Slovak tracks, our compatriot demonstrated excellent physical and tactical preparation. After the two stages, Rostovsev one gold, one silver and one bronze medal.

Our athlete won his medals in the following events:

Scratch: In the first stage of this event, which requires iron determination and high speed, Sergey Rostovsev finished ahead of all his rivals and won the gold medal .

Elimination: In this challenging, tactically demanding event held over both stages, our compatriot delivered a consistent performance, earning silver and bronze medals respectively.

Consistent on the international stage

These victories by members of Uzbekistan’s cycling national team on European tracks are a practical result of the strong attention and systematic preparation devoted to the sport in our country. The victory at the GP Slovak Cycling Federation tournament in Prešov will add valuable international ranking points to Sergey Rostovsev’s tally and further strengthen his mental readiness for major upcoming competitions.

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with your acquaintances via Telegram or other social networks.