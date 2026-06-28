Uzbek Militant Killed in Armed Attack in Syria

An Uzbek militant was killed in an attack carried out by unknown gunmen in the town of Al-Fu'ah, near the Idlib province of Syria. This was reported by the Syriahr publication.

It was reported that he was in his car during the attack, and unknown individuals fired directly into the vehicle. As a result, he died at the scene.

According to preliminary information, the deceased had previously operated within the "Red Caps" unit of "Hay'at Tahrir ash-Sham".

Security measures in the area were tightened following the incident. Law enforcement agencies have launched an investigation to determine the details of the event, find the perpetrators, and collect evidence.

The publication noted that this incident occurred against a backdrop of recent assassinations and armed attacks in northwestern Syria, indicating that security issues persist in some regions.