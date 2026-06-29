Earth Can Rest Easy: New Conclusion on Large Asteroid Risks Released

·58·Technology
Earth Can Rest Easy: New Conclusion on Large Asteroid Risks Released

Space researchers have announced that there is reason for peace of mind regarding celestial bodies that could pose the greatest threat to planet Earth. Observations in recent years indicate that the process of identifying large asteroids approaching our planet is nearly complete, and there is no risk of a global catastrophe within the next 100 years. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to Sergey Yazev, a professor at Irkutsk State University and leading researcher at the Institute of Solar-Terrestrial Physics, the discovery of new asteroids with a diameter of more than one kilometer has almost stopped. This means that there are no unknown "hidden threats" of giant proportions remaining in the regions of space near us that could unexpectedly strike Earth.

Large Objects Under Control

The scientist noted that all asteroids larger than one kilometer have already been mapped by astronomers and their trajectories calculated. According to Ixbt.com, none of these large objects have a probability of colliding with Earth for at least a century. This conclusion is attributed to the increased effectiveness of modern telescopes and space monitoring systems.

However, the situation with smaller celestial bodies is somewhat different. Every day, specialists identify dozens of new asteroids moving close to Earth. Their size ranges from a few meters to several dozen meters, and such bodies are often detected only when they are very close to our planet — just a few days before a potential collision.

Small Asteroids and Atmospheric Protection

Small-sized asteroids do not pose a global threat to Earth. Most of them heat up and burn up completely due to friction upon entering the planet's atmosphere. Only in a few cases can their remnants reach the surface as meteorites, but this process does not cause large-scale destruction.

Today, the global astronomical community is focusing its primary attention on improving early detection systems for medium and small-sized objects. While the issue of large asteroids is considered closed, continuous space monitoring continues. Such scientific conclusions allow for more reliable forecasts regarding humanity's safety in space.

AsteroidSpaceEarthAstronomyScience
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