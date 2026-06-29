Plane crash in France claims 11 lives

Another major plane crash has occurred in France. All 11 people on board a light aircraft used for skydiving crashed in the commune of Tomblaine, near the city of Nancy. This was reported by France 24 television channel.

According to reports, the tragedy occurred on June 28 around 11:00 AM local time. The plane Grand Nancy-Tomblaine took off from the airfield and shortly after crashed into a residential area on Salvador Allende Street in the town of Tomblaine.

According to preliminary data, there were a total of 11 people on board. Among them were one experienced pilot, five parachute instructors, and five passengers trying skydiving for the first time. All of them died at the scene as a result of the crash.

Reports indicate that most of the passengers who perished were nurses working in the city of Nancy. They had taken the flight to participate in skydiving training.

Immediately upon receiving news of the incident, significant forces and resources were deployed to the scene. Rescue operations involved 50 firefighters, 25 special vehicles, emergency medical brigades, and police officers. The area was completely cordoned off and security measures were tightened.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez and Transport Minister Philippe Tabarot personally visited the scene. According to their preliminary information, the plane lost control unexpectedly and crashed to the ground a few minutes after takeoff.

An official investigation has been launched to determine the exact causes of the crash. Specialists from France's Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) have begun studying the wreckage and conducting technical expertise.

Preliminary assumptions suggest that the crash may have been caused by a technical failure in the aircraft's engine or an imbalance of weight inside the aircraft. However, experts emphasize that it is too early to draw a definitive conclusion until the investigation is complete.

According to the Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety, this accident is considered one of the deadliest in the history of the country's civil aviation, excluding military and commercial aviation.

Further information regarding the exact cause and contributing factors of the crash is expected once the investigation results are announced.