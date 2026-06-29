Man kills six children and commits suicide in Turkmenistan

·8·World
Man kills six children and commits suicide in Turkmenistan

A terrible family tragedy occurred in the Dashoguz region of Turkmenistan. A man killed his six sleeping children and then committed suicide. This was Turkmen.news reported.

It is reported that the incident took place on June 21 in the Gurunez district. The children's mother was working in Russia at the time. Muhammet Gulbayev, born in 1984, shot himself after killing his children.

According to villagers, the eldest daughter, who graduated from school a year ago, managed to call her mother during the incident, crying for help: "He is killing us!" The mother pleaded with her husband to stop, but the tragedy could not be prevented.

According to reports, Muhammet Gulbayev was previously engaged in the sale of auto parts. After suffering a severe head injury, his mental state changed, and he was registered at a psychoneurological dispensary.

Relatives of the family said that the mother had gone to work in Russia due to financial difficulties and had planned to take one of her daughters with her to continue her studies.

Following the incident, questions are being raised about how a person registered at a psychoneurological dispensary was able to keep a firearm at home and whether local law enforcement agencies were aware of this.

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