Real Madrid Postpones Decision on Bringing Back Young Talents

Real Madrid’s management and coaching staff have reached a specific decision regarding the club’s transfer policy for the near future. According to Defensa Central, the club has decided to delay the possible return of two promising academy graduates — Chema Andrés and Jacobo Ramón — to the squad for another year. This step is part of a long-term plan aimed at addressing the team’s main weaknesses. Goal.com reports .

During the current summer transfer window, the club’s management had offered the coach the option of immediately bringing back the two young talents to strengthen the midfield and defensive line. However, after an in-depth analysis, the parties concluded that it would be preferable to give the players another season to continue developing. Their current progress is generating considerable interest among the club’s leadership.

Financial Terms and Buy-Back Clauses

Real Madrid has the right to bring Chema Andrés back in the summer of 2027 for €18 million. The transfer fee for defender Jacobo Ramón is set at between €9 million and €10 million. Experts believe that acquiring both players for a combined fee of no more than €30 million would be a financially attractive and reasonable option for the club.

The club had previously generated a certain amount of income by selling these players. Their transfer values are now steadily increasing, giving the Spanish giants the opportunity to make further financial gains in the future. If the players continue performing at a high level for their European clubs, Real Madrid could later sell them to other teams for a higher fee and make a profit.

A Trial Period on European Pitches

Chema Andrés currently represents German club Stuttgart, while Jacobo Ramón plays for Italian side Como. Both talents have successfully competed for places in their new teams’ starting line-ups and have shown consistent form. Their experience in foreign leagues will serve as an important foundation for playing for the Madrid giants in the future.

According to the source, the coaching staff closely monitors every match the players play in the German and Italian leagues. Once the season ends, a final assessment will be made based on their performances, and the date of their return to the Santiago Bernabéu will be determined. At this stage, the main focus is on giving the youngsters regular playing time and helping them further improve their skills.