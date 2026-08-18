Woman in Japan Placed Fake Orders Worth $2.7 Million

In Japan, a 32-year-old woman was arrested for placing more than 2,000 fake orders through a popular online store worth $2.7 million. She repeatedly canceled the orders afterward or refused to accept the products delivered by couriers.

According to Japanese media reports, the suspect, Mayu Yoshida, used fake names and approximately 230 fictitious accountsto order products from the online store of the popular anime company Shueisha.

It was revealed that the total value of the orders was approximately 4.3 billion yen, equivalent to $2.7 million. They included toys and various products related to popular anime series such as “Naruto” and “One Piece” .

After placing the orders but not accepting the products,

Yoshida selected the cash-on-delivery option when placing the orders. Once the products arrived at her address, she refused to accept or pay for them.

In some cases, the orders were canceled before they were even shipped. This same behavior was repeated again and again.

As a result, the company had to incur costs multiple times not only for preparing the orders but also for delivery and courier services.

According to Japanese media reports, the company suffered approximately $47,500 in damages as a result of the scheme.

The police have now arrested the 32-year-old woman and launched an investigation into the incident. Law enforcement agencies are examining all the details of the numerous orders placed through fake accounts.