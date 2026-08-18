Woman Who Had Not Seen for 13 Years Began Seeing Again After a Blow

An unexpected event occurred in the life of Lisa Reid, who lives in Auckland, New Zealand. She lost her sight as a child because of a brain tumor and lived with almost no vision for 13 years. But after a seemingly ordinary accident in 2000, part of her vision unexpectedly returned.

An Unexpected Blow

Lisa lost her sight at the age of 11 because of a brain tumor. Since the tumor was pressing on her optic nerve, she relied on a guide dog to get around for years.

On November 15, 2000, 24-year-old Lisa bent down to kiss her guide dog Amigoodnight before going to sleep. At that moment, she lost her balance and hit her head hard on a coffee table. Since the incident did not seem serious, she went to bed as usual.

But when Lisa woke up in the morning, she could not believe her eyes— she could see again.

She Saw Her Family Again After 13 Years

Lisa's vision did not return completely, but only partially. According to reports, approximately 80 percent of the vision in her left eye was restored .

One of the most moving moments for her was seeing her family again. Lisa had not seen her younger brother for 13 years; during that time, he had grown from a child into a young man.

“He's become a man,” Lisa said in amazement, recalling how she saw her brother with a beard. Her mother looked almost familiar to her, though Lisa noticed that the years had aged her.

Doctors Could Not Find a Definite Answer Either

The most mysterious aspect of the story is why her vision returned. Doctors were unable to provide a precise scientific explanation for Lisa's condition.

According to some theories, the blow to her head may have changed the pressure affecting the optic nerve. However, this is only a theory, and the exact reason Lisa's vision returned has not been proven.