13-Year-Old Mother Wins Custody of Her Child in Court

·17·World
13-Year-Old Mother Wins Custody of Her Child in Court

Becoming a mother at 13 is a fate that most people find difficult to imagine. Yet this is exactly what happened in the life of Anameka Axter Jui in Bangladesh.

It emerged that Jui met a much older man, a 20-year-old, on Facebook when she was 11. They later married, and the girl gave birth to a child.

However, the situation changed dramatically after the baby was born. According to Jui, her husband and mother-in-law took the seven-month-old child away from her. The girl herself was driven out of the house.

A young girl is smiling while holding a baby in her arms.

Unwilling to lose her child, Jui decided to resolve the matter through the courts. After reviewing the case, the court ruled that the seven-month-old baby should be legally returned to its mother.

Thus, the 13-year-old girl, who had barely left childhood herself, fought for her child and won the right to hold the baby again through the courts.

While the case ended with a mother and child reunited, it also raises serious questions about the fate of a minor girl.

Anameka Axter JuiBangladeshFacebook
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