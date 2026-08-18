13-Year-Old Mother Wins Custody of Her Child in Court

Becoming a mother at 13 is a fate that most people find difficult to imagine. Yet this is exactly what happened in the life of Anameka Axter Jui in Bangladesh.

It emerged that Jui met a much older man, a 20-year-old, on Facebook when she was 11. They later married, and the girl gave birth to a child.

However, the situation changed dramatically after the baby was born. According to Jui, her husband and mother-in-law took the seven-month-old child away from her. The girl herself was driven out of the house.

Unwilling to lose her child, Jui decided to resolve the matter through the courts. After reviewing the case, the court ruled that the seven-month-old baby should be legally returned to its mother.

Thus, the 13-year-old girl, who had barely left childhood herself, fought for her child and won the right to hold the baby again through the courts.

While the case ended with a mother and child reunited, it also raises serious questions about the fate of a minor girl.