Rare Goat Sold for 1.8 Million Rupees Sent Off With a Celebration in Rajanpur

A rare goat was reportedly sold for 1.8 million rupees in Rajanpur district, Punjab, Pakistan. Weighing approximately 15 kilograms, the goat belonged to the Shiri breed and its value was attributed to its appearance, distinctive coloring and pedigree.

Interestingly, the buyer arrived with a large motorcade to take the goat away. During its farewell ceremony, dombra instruments were played, people danced and money was scattered. The goat was specially decorated and handed over to its new owner.

Guests at the celebration were served beef qorma and sweet rice Many local residents gathered to witness the event.

While the 1.8 million rupees paid for the goat astonished some, others attributed it to interest in rare, pedigreed livestock. However, it was not possible to independently verify the price through official livestock market data.

Nevertheless, the unusual sale and ceremonial farewell sparked considerable interest in Rajanpur.