Apple Warns Users About Dangerous Spyware

·0·Technology
Apple Warns Users About Dangerous Spyware

Apple has sent emergency warning messages to customers worldwide, informing them that their devices have been targeted by sophisticated spyware. According to TechCrunch and digital rights organizations, the number of users receiving current threat notifications remains unprecedentedly high, significantly exceeding previously observed figures. TechCrunch.com reports on this.

On Friday, the technology giant emailed customers in 110 countries, warning that their devices had been targeted using powerful spyware. Apple periodically sends such alerts to users who have been affected or targeted by malicious software typically used by governments and known as "mercenary spyware." Over the past few years, the company has alerted customers in more than 150 countries about such threats.

Experts and Users React

Researchers at Access Now, the organization Apple directs victims to for help, said the number of people seeking assistance surged after the latest wave. Muhammad Al-Maskati, the group's director, told TechCrunch that their helpline had received a record number of inquiries since Friday. This was approximately 30% to 40% higher than the average volume following typical notifications.

Some of those contacting the organization had previously received similar threat notifications. In addition, many users openly reported on social media over the weekend that they had received these warnings. Experts said this wave was one of the largest in the company's history.

Military Personnel Targeted

It emerged that one of the victims of the distributed notifications was a Ukrainian Armed Forces soldier involved in military operations in Ukraine. The soldier, who requested anonymity for security reasons, said he initially thought the message was a scam but became convinced it was genuine only after verifying it through Apple.

According to the soldier, he was genuinely surprised because he had never considered himself an important target, although he admitted finding it somewhat flattering. He added that he knew other Ukrainian military personnel had also received similar warning emails and that they were somewhat concerned about the situation.

AppleSpywareTechnologySecurityTechCrunch
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