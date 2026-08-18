Milan and Juventus planning a swap deal involving surplus players

·12·Sport
Milan and Juventus planning a swap deal involving surplus players

With less than a week to go before the new Serie A season begins, Milan and Juventus could complete a surprise transfer deal in an effort to offload players who are not part of their plans. According to Sky Sport, the clubs’ managements are working on the option of swapping surplus squad members. The final days of this transfer window offer both giants an opportunity to rebalance their squads. Goal.com reports this.

It has emerged that both head coaches have drawn up lists of players they do not intend to use. At Milan, Youssouf Fofana is among those expected to leave, while at Juventus, Nico González is regarded as one of the players who have failed to win the head coach’s confidence. With little time remaining before the transfer window closes, these two players have attracted interest from their rival clubs.

Midfield and defensive changes

The Juventus head coach wants two competitive players of equal quality for every position. The Turin club had been looking for a defensive midfielder capable of providing reliable protection for the back line. While Franck Kessié was considered the primary target, Youssouf Fofana’s agents contacted the Turin club’s management and proposed a move for the French midfielder. In addition, with Gatti and Rugani expected to leave, Juventus are searching for a right-sided centre-back, and Fikayo Tomori has once again emerged as a candidate on the club’s radar.

Milan, meanwhile, intend to overhaul their attacking midfield department. For now, only Christian Pulisic’s stay appears certain, while the futures of the remaining players are unclear. As a result, the Rossoneri need at least one more player, including a left-footed option. This factor has made Nico González a target for Milan.

Nico González and his future

After his loan spell at Atlético Madrid, Nico González does not want to return to the Turin club and would instead like to rejoin Simeone’s side. He has already made it clear that he has no intention of staying at Juventus. Nevertheless, his agents have offered the player to Milan, and the Rossoneri have not completely ruled out the possibility.

The clubs’ negotiations are now entering their final stages. If the parties reach an agreement, the proposed swap deal involving Youssouf Fofana and Nico González could become one of the most high-profile deals of the current transfer window.

MilanJuventusYoussouf FofanaNico GonzálezTransfer
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