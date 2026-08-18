Acer unveils new Go Air laptop with 19-hour battery life and metal body

·9·Technology
Acer unveils new Go Air laptop with 19-hour battery life and metal body

Acer has unveiled its latest device aimed at strengthening its position in the technology market. According to ixbt.com, the new Go Air model has attracted the attention of several specialized publications with its thin metal body, long battery life and reasonable price. It is being regarded as a competitor to devices that are becoming increasingly popular among buyers. In the Chinese market, the laptop is offered for approximately 815 US dollars. Ixbt.com reports .

Technical capabilities and display quality

The manufacturer has not cut corners on key components to reduce costs. In particular, the device features a high-quality 14-inch display operating at 120 Hz. The laptop also includes a modern Thunderbolt 4 port, providing convenient high-speed data transfers and connectivity for external devices.

The main memory specifications are also sufficient for everyday tasks. The device is equipped with 12 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD, ensuring stable and responsive system performance.

Performance and record-breaking battery life

The laptop is powered by an Intel Core 5 320 processor from Intel’s new Wildcat Lake family. While this platform does not promise extremely high computing power, its focus on energy efficiency plays an important role in conserving battery power.

One of the device’s key advantages is its battery capacity. Thanks to its 70 Wh battery, the manufacturer says the laptop can operate continuously for up to 19 hours without a charger.

Design and ease of use

The Go Air model stands out not only for its technical specifications but also for its appearance. The body is made entirely of metal, measures just 13.9 millimeters thick and weighs 1.19 kilograms. These specifications make the device convenient for people who are frequently on the move and users with an active lifestyle.

Overall, Acer’s specialists have succeeded in creating a well-balanced mobile computer that combines a modern platform, a high-quality display and long battery life. Although the platform is not designed for demanding games or professional graphics work, it can be a suitable choice for everyday activities and office tasks.

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