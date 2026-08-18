Reece James Shares Thoughts on Fitness and the New Season

·3·Sport
Reece James Shares Thoughts on Fitness and the New Season

Chelsea captain Reece James admitted that, despite successfully featuring in the team’s latest friendly, he has not yet reached peak fitness. This was reported by Goal.com reports. This was reported by Goal.com reports reported.

Speaking after the 3-1 victory over Real Sociedad at Stamford Bridge, the defender noted that he had been given a short break following England’s deep run at the World Cup, which resulted in a shortened preseason.

Fitness and the Test of Hot Weather

James said that, despite the short break, he feels physically good, but admitted that he still needs to shake off some rust before the competitive matches begin. The hot weather during the game also created an additional challenge for the players.

“The break was very short, but I felt good on the pitch. The conditions were difficult and the weather was very hot. We are still in the early stages, and we are a little short of match sharpness, but it was a good step,” he said.

A New Era Under Xabi Alonso

Chelsea’s new head coach, Xabi Alonso, highlighted last week that the club captain’s return to training was having a positive effect on the team. Working with the full squad for the first time since the start of July, the Spanish coach is relying on Reece James’s leadership qualities to instill his ideas in the team.

The captain, in turn, responded positively to the coach’s comments, saying that it was an honor to play under him and that he was ready to help the team when it mattered most.

Chelsea fans are hoping for stability after years of inconsistency. James’s positive comments about the new players and the atmosphere within the squad suggest that a good mood has developed in the dressing room despite a busy summer schedule and extensive travel.

Reece JamesChelseaXabi AlonsoPremier LeagueFootball
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