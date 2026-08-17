World’s “Ugliest Dog” Crowned

·33·World
World’s “Ugliest Dog” Crowned

One of the world’s most unusual contests has come to an end. Held in California, USA, “World’s Ugliest Dog” contest was won this year by a pug whose appearance drew attention.

A six-year-old dog named Jinny Lu took first place in the competition held on August 14 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. Her owner, Michelle Grady, received $5,000 in prize money.

Famous for her big eyes and hanging tongue

An elderly pug with its tongue hanging out wears a pearl necklace.

Jinny Lu’s appearance set her apart from the other contestants. Her large, bulging eyes, tongue that is always sticking out, and distinctive facial expression did not escape the judges’ attention.

Interestingly, this was not the dog’s first serious attempt at the contest. Jinny Lu placed second in the 2025 competition She competed again this year and finally claimed the top prize.

Her story is even more fascinating than her appearance

Jinny Lu is a dog rescued from South Koreaand later brought to the United States. Michelle Grady adopted her through Pug Rescue about four years ago.

That is why her victory carries more meaning than the result of a funny contest. Organizers aim to draw attention to dogs whose appearances differ from the norm, showcase their individuality, and promote animal adoption.

The contest celebrated its 50th anniversary

This year’s competition was especially significant as well— it marked 50 years since the “World’s Ugliest Dog” contest was founded.

A woman accepts a $3,000 prize check at the competition with her dog.

Second place went to Pinky a Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix, while third place went to Otto a Chihuahua mix. They received $3,000 and $2,000, respectively.

Women hold their ugly dogs, which won the contest, beside trophies.

Organizers emphasize that the contest is not intended to mock dogs. Instead, it celebrates their unique appearances and reminds people that every animal deserves love and care.

Thus, Jinny Lu, once a rescue dog, is now in the spotlight around the world. Her victory once again showed that the concept of “beauty” can mean something different to everyone .

Jinny LuCaliforniaSanta RosaMichelle GradySouth Korea
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