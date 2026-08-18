Milan and Juventus Could Exchange Players Again

With less than a week remaining before the new Serie A season begins, the top clubs continue to assess their squads. According to Sky Sport, Milan and Juventus could complete an unexpected swap deal involving players who are not part of their plans during the final days of the transfer window. Goal.com reports .

Both teams currently have players who have lost their coaches' confidence or want to move to another club. In particular, Milan's Youssouf Fofana and Juventus' Nico González could become attractive options for other teams. With little time left before the transfer window closes, such deals are expected to accelerate.

New Options in Midfield and Defense

Juventus head coach Luciano Spalletti wants two competitive players for every position. The Turin club urgently needs a physically strong holding midfielder who can win the ball in the center and partner Manuel Locatelli and Khéphren Thuram.

Franck Kessié was initially viewed as the leading candidate. However, after Milan head coach Ruben Amorim placed the French midfielder on the transfer list, Youssouf Fofana's representatives immediately contacted the Juventus leadership and offered the former Monaco player to the Turin club.

Strengthening the right-footed center-back position is also a pressing task, as Gatti and Rugani are expected to leave the team. According to Sky Sport, Fikayo Tomori, who is expected to leave Milan, has once again become a Juventus transfer target.

Milan's Attacking Plans and Nico González

Milan, in turn, are planning to reshape their attack and the area behind Gonçalo Ramos. Christian Pulisic is currently the only player certain to stay, while Ruben Loftus-Cheek is also being considered as an option. However, replacements are being sought because Christopher Nkunku and Rafael Leão could leave.

This is where the Nico González option comes into play. After his loan spell at Atlético Madrid ended, the Argentine winger returned to the Turin club but has no desire to stay there. His representatives offered him to Milan, and the Milan leadership has not completely ruled out the possibility.

The final days of the transfer window will be the last opportunity for both clubs to offload surplus players and fill the positions they need.