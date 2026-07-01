Boy Lost During Hide-and-Seek in China Finds Family After 35 Years

·52·World
Boy Lost During Hide-and-Seek in China Finds Family After 35 Years

In 1991, 13-year-old Lei Szesin accidentally boarded a train while playing hide-and-seek with friends. He fell asleep during the journey and woke up to find himself in a strange city over a thousand kilometers from home.

Being deaf and mute, the boy was unable to provide full information about his name and address to those around him. As a result, he remained in Shenzhen. In the following years, he was helped by a local woman and restaurant owner, Xun Sinsyan.

Lei did not lose hope of finding his family for 35 years. An unexpected turn occurred in an online search group. His brother noticed that Lei's name was written with characters in reverse order, recognizing it as a method they used only as children.

The brothers had communicated in sign language and played secret games during their childhood. This memory became the key sign in recognizing Lei.

Shortly after, a DNA test confirmed their kinship. Lei Szesin was reunited with his family after 35 years of separation.

Lei ZexinChinaShenzhenHong Xingxiang
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