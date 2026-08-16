Juventus Preparing for Major Changes in Defense

·23·Sport
Juventus Preparing for Major Changes in Defense

Turin club Juventus continue to be active in the transfer market and are planning to significantly reshape their squad. The transfer of Colombian center-back Jhon Lucumi from Bologna is nearing completion and is expected to affect other players, triggering a chain of moves. According to Tuttosport, the arrival of the new player will change the fate of several defenders in the squad. Goal.com reports .

The Defenders’ Futures and Transfer Market Interest

Juventus management are currently working seriously not only to sign new players but also to offload surplus personnel. According to the source, at least one of Daniele Rugani, Federico Gatti and Juan Cabal is certain to leave the club. Several clubs have expressed interest in each of them, and negotiations have already begun.

In particular, several Italian teams are competing for the services of experienced defender Daniele Rugani. Monza, Sassuolo and Udinese have formally requested information about signing the player. Rugani’s experience in Serie A is expected to be an important factor for these clubs.

Plans of French and Italian Clubs

Federico Gatti’s future is also attracting public attention. French club Marseille are interested in him. However, Juventus management are reportedly unhappy that the French side’s initial offer includes a loan with an option to buy. The Turin club are ready to consider only a permanent transfer or offers with other favorable conditions.

Interest in Gatti is not limited to France. According to reports in domestic and international sports media, Napoli are also closely monitoring the situation surrounding the defender. However, the Neapolitan club’s actions in this regard depend directly on the outcome of negotiations with Chelsea defender Benoît Badiashile.

The Possibility of Juan Cabal Moving to Bologna

Another Juventus defender, Juan Cabal, could also change clubs soon. The Colombian is expected to join Bologna separately from Jhon Lucumi’s transfer. According to Tuttosport, the deal could be completed on loan, and the player himself is reportedly positive about joining the Rossoblù.

Juventus management aim to resolve these transfers quickly in order to optimize the squad ahead of the season and maintain financial balance. Once Jhon Lucumi’s signing is officially announced, transfer activity involving the club’s other defenders is expected to intensify.

JuventusTransferJhon LucumiSerie AFootball
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