Mysterious substance found in 66-million-year-old dinosaur bone

·20·World
Mysterious substance found in 66-million-year-old dinosaur bone

Scientists a 66-million-year-old dinosaur bone have identified preserved molecules of collagen, the main protein in bone tissue. The unusual discovery is prompting scientists to reconsider the view that all organic molecules inevitably disappear during fossilization.

The study results Analytical Chemistry journal.

The bone came from a dinosaur fossil found in the Hell Creek Formation in South Dakota, USA. It belonged to an edmontosaur from the late Cretaceous period, weighing approximately 22 kilograms.

Scientists detect traces of collagen in dinosaur bone

During the study, specialists found in the sample an amino acid characteristic of collagen, hydroxyproline. This strengthens the theory that parts of ancient organic substances can remain preserved in fossils for millions of years.

However, the scientists also considered the possibility of accidental contamination with modern proteins. They therefore used several scientific methods, including protein sequencing and tandem mass spectrometry.

The analyses showed that the organic substances identified had not entered later from the external environment, but had come directly from the fossil itself .

New evidence in a 30-year scientific debate

The question of whether proteins can retain their composition for tens of millions of years has been debated in science for nearly 30 years.

A research team led by University of Liverpool professor Steve Taylor has produced new results showing that such long-term preservation may theoretically be possible under certain natural conditions.

Experts say the discovery is highly significant for paleontology. If ancient proteins can remain preserved in some fossils for millions of years, scientists may gain much more information about the biology and evolution of extinct animals.

A “treasure” may be hidden among ancient fossils

The study authors have put forward another intriguing possibility. In their view, the archival specimens collected and preserved over the past century may include many previously unstudied samples with preserved collagen.

If these theories are confirmed by further research, paleontologists may gain a vast “treasure trove” for studying extinct species at the molecular level .

This would open new opportunities to enrich our understanding of dinosaurs that lived millions of years ago and study their biological characteristics in greater depth.

Hell CreekSouth DakotaUniversity of LiverpoolSteve TaylorAnalytical Chemistry
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

60 Cats Found on Abandoned Boat in the US60 Cats Found on Abandoned Boat in the USToday, 10:52Woman Dies After Receiving 11 Dental Implants in South KoreaWoman Dies After Receiving 11 Dental Implants in South KoreaToday, 00:3317-Year-Old in the US Used ChatGPT Before Killing His Mother and Brother17-Year-Old in the US Used ChatGPT Before Killing His Mother and BrotherYesterday, 23:53Father Arrested in Brazil After Seeking ChatGPT Advice on Killing His SonFather Arrested in Brazil After Seeking ChatGPT Advice on Killing His SonYesterday, 18:18Police Dog Deke Receives Unusual Treatment: Titanium Crowns Fitted on His TeethPolice Dog Deke Receives Unusual Treatment: Titanium Crowns Fitted on His TeethYesterday, 17:48Two Women Find €86,000 in Cash Inside Discarded Furniture: How Was the Fortune Divided?Two Women Find €86,000 in Cash Inside Discarded Furniture: How Was the Fortune Divided?Yesterday, 17:37
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time