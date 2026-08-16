HyperOS 4 Based on Android 17 Released for Xiaomi Mi 6

·20·Technology
HyperOS 4 Based on Android 17 Released for Xiaomi Mi 6

Renowned developer Rlightz7iF_RLZ has presented another intriguing project. According to ixbt.com, a special version of the HyperOS 4 operating system has been created for the legendary Xiaomi Mi 6 smartphone, released in 2017. This news came as a genuine surprise in the technology world, as the outdated device, which no longer receives official support, has gained the opportunity to try the latest software features. Ixbt.com reports .

The new alternative firmware has been released under version number 4.0.0.9.XCACNXM and is built on the internal HyperOS 4 system intended for the Xiaomi 17 model. Featuring modern functionality, the system is based on the Android 17 operating system. Many were surprised that the smartphone, equipped with a Snapdragon 835 processor and considered outdated for years, runs relatively smoothly even with such a complex system.

Usage Warnings

However, experts and the developer himself emphasize that this system is only an experimental build. The firmware still contains numerous bugs, and some of its features may not work fully. For this reason, installing the update on a primary smartphone used for everyday activities is strongly discouraged.

Such experiments from the developer community are mainly intended for technology enthusiasts and curious users. They provide an opportunity to test the technical limits of older devices and explore the interface of a new operating system, nothing more.

The Work of Independent Developers

We should note that the Xiaomi Mi 6 was once one of the most popular flagship models on the market and won the affection of buyers. The company officially stopped providing major updates for this model long ago. After the last official releases, the smartphone went without new features for an extended period.

Nevertheless, thanks to independent developers and enthusiasts, the device is enjoying a second youth. Unofficial ports of the MIUI 13 and MIUI 14 skins had previously been created for this model. Now, exactly nine years later, the flagship from that era has managed to run the modern HyperOS 4 system.

XiaomiHyperOSAndroid 17Xiaomi Mi 6Technology
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