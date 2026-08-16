60 Cats Found on Abandoned Boat in the US

·24·World
60 Cats Found on Abandoned Boat in the US

on an abandoned boat off the coast of Washington state in the US, 60 cats were found and rescued. Citing local police, CBS News reported.

The 12-meter-long boat was spotted in early August at Owen Beach near Tacoma. Police first learned about the boat on August 6 and discovered dozens of cats living in harsh conditions inside it.

Police and animal welfare officers carefully inspected the boat over the course of a week and removed the cats. The last cat was rescued on August 11.

Tacoma police said they were confident all the cats had been removed, but added that more animals might still be hiding on the boat because they were very skilled at concealing themselves.

According to the rescuers, most of the cats were frightened and starving when found. Removing them safely required patience, care and a major team effort.

Police asked residents to report any additional cats they might see on the boat. Citizens were also advised not to board the abandoned vessel. If the owner does not return, authorities plan to remove it from the shore.

Under Tacoma regulations, a household may keep no more than six cats or dogs Although police have not disclosed details of the investigation, the case could be assessed as animal cruelty and neglect.

Earlier, it was reported that a cat named Toby had 28 toes and had set a world record.

WashingtonUSCBS NewsTacoma
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