In Nepal, a wild elephant tracked a family for 14 years before finally killing them

·2·World
In Nepal, a wild elephant tracked a family for 14 years before finally killing them

A horrific incident in Nepal has shocked the public. It has been revealed that a wild elephant stalked a single family for 14 years, ultimately causing the deaths of four of its members.

According to The Kathmandu Post, the tragedy began for Shanichara Bote’s family in 2012. At that time, a wild elephant nicknamed Durbe appeared near Chitwan National Park and trampled his parents, Budhiram and Jharali Bote, to death.

Following this tragic event, Shanichara Bote decided to move his family to a safer area. They sold everything they owned, crossed several large rivers, and relocated to the village of Jagatpur, located far from the national park. However, even this could not protect them from the tragedy.

Years later, on the evening of July 4, that same elephant broke into the new location where Shanichara lived. The attack resulted in the deaths of his 25-year-old daughter-in-law, Ashika Bote, and his 4-year-old grandson, Bharat Bote.

Recalling the ordeal, Shanichara Bote stated that he had taken every possible measure to escape the danger, but fate brought him face-to-face with the same elephant once again.

Experts explain that young male elephants are driven out of the herd upon reaching a certain age and begin to live independently. This can lead to increased aggression. As a result, some elephants enter human settlements in search of food, posing a serious threat to people.

According to official data, the elephant known as Durbe has been attacking people since 2010. It is reported that he has been responsible for the deaths of at least 25 people to date.

This incident once again highlights the growing severity of human-wildlife conflict. Experts emphasize the need to strengthen security measures around national parks to prevent such tragedies.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Harsh calls against Donald Trump voiced at Khamenei's funeralHarsh calls against Donald Trump voiced at Khamenei's funeralToday, 22:16The Sun sets another record: 26 powerful flares in one dayThe Sun sets another record: 26 powerful flares in one dayToday, 21:00Natural Disaster in Europe: Forest Fires Are SpreadingNatural Disaster in Europe: Forest Fires Are SpreadingToday, 19:53Over 800 people died in Germany due to extreme heatOver 800 people died in Germany due to extreme heatToday, 19:09Salary up to 5000 Euros: Italy opens recruitment for doctorsSalary up to 5000 Euros: Italy opens recruitment for doctorsToday, 19:07Trump publishes another mocking post about Giorgia MeloniTrump publishes another mocking post about Giorgia MeloniToday, 19:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Giant Dragon Appears in the London Sky
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes Appear
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
63-Year-Old Woman Becomes a Mother for the First Time
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched