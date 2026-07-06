In Nepal, a wild elephant tracked a family for 14 years before finally killing them

A horrific incident in Nepal has shocked the public. It has been revealed that a wild elephant stalked a single family for 14 years, ultimately causing the deaths of four of its members.

According to The Kathmandu Post, the tragedy began for Shanichara Bote’s family in 2012. At that time, a wild elephant nicknamed Durbe appeared near Chitwan National Park and trampled his parents, Budhiram and Jharali Bote, to death.

Following this tragic event, Shanichara Bote decided to move his family to a safer area. They sold everything they owned, crossed several large rivers, and relocated to the village of Jagatpur, located far from the national park. However, even this could not protect them from the tragedy.

Years later, on the evening of July 4, that same elephant broke into the new location where Shanichara lived. The attack resulted in the deaths of his 25-year-old daughter-in-law, Ashika Bote, and his 4-year-old grandson, Bharat Bote.

Recalling the ordeal, Shanichara Bote stated that he had taken every possible measure to escape the danger, but fate brought him face-to-face with the same elephant once again.

Experts explain that young male elephants are driven out of the herd upon reaching a certain age and begin to live independently. This can lead to increased aggression. As a result, some elephants enter human settlements in search of food, posing a serious threat to people.

According to official data, the elephant known as Durbe has been attacking people since 2010. It is reported that he has been responsible for the deaths of at least 25 people to date.

This incident once again highlights the growing severity of human-wildlife conflict. Experts emphasize the need to strengthen security measures around national parks to prevent such tragedies.