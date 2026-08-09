Cloudflare: AI traffic will exceed human traffic a thousandfold in five years

The rapid development of artificial intelligence technologies is expected to bring about a fundamental shift in the structure of global internet traffic. According to ixbt.com, Cloudflare CFO Thomas Seifert estimates that if current growth rates continue, automated systems will generate a thousand times more traffic than humans five years from now. In this scenario, human activity could account for just 0.1 percent of total network traffic. This was reported by Ixbt.com reports .

However, this does not mean that people will start using the internet less. Most of the growth will come from various agents, bots, and programs that independently access websites and APIs, search for information, exchange data, and communicate with one another. As a result, internet operations are gradually shifting from the “human — service” format to a “program — program” model.

Changing forecasts and infrastructure load

Against this backdrop, Cloudflare was forced to revise its previous forecasts. While the company initially expected machine traffic to surpass human traffic only in 2027, its measurements showed that this happened significantly earlier—in May 2026. The main catalyst was the growing popularity of artificial intelligence.

The sharp increase in automated requests will become a serious test for internet infrastructure. Machine traffic a thousand times higher will require more efficient networks, powerful servers, and advanced request-processing systems. At the same time, cybersecurity challenges will become more complex: it will be increasingly difficult to distinguish legitimate intelligent agents from malicious bots, scanners, and automated data-collection systems.

Financial performance and market reaction

These statements from Cloudflare’s management coincided with the release of the company’s financial results for the second quarter. During the reporting period, the company generated $696 million in revenue, up 36 percent year over year. Nevertheless, its net loss more than tripled to $205.7 million.

Despite the increase in its financial loss, investors reacted positively to the report. The company’s shares rose by approximately 16 percent in extended trading. The gains were driven by higher-than-expected revenue and a record influx of major corporate customers.