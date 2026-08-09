Which Country Is the Most Comfortable for Living in Central Asia?

Uzbekistan has been included this year in the ranking of the most comfortable countries to live in, Central Asian countries, after Kazakhstan, taking second place The ranking was compiled by “Rumavi” and published in the Global Relocation Index ranking.

The international ranking analyzed 192 countries worldwide. It assessed how favorable the conditions are in each country for living, working and moving to a new environment.

Among Central Asian countries, Kazakhstan ranked 77th with 62.9 points and came first in the region. Uzbekistan, meanwhile, ranked 110th with 59.9 points .

The remaining countries were ranked as follows:

Kyrgyzstan — 118th place;

Tajikistan — 137th place;

Turkmenistan — 155th place.

In which areas did Uzbekistan score highly?

The ranking evaluated countries mainly according to four key criteria: financial opportunities, quality of life, safety and adaptability to a new environment .

Uzbekistan achieved varying results in these areas. The country scored 73 points for financial opportunities, 63 points for safety, 57 points for quality of life and 44 points for adaptability .

These figures show that Uzbekistan achieved a respectable ranking result, particularly in terms of financial opportunities and safety.

Which countries lead the global ranking?

The top spot in the global ranking was taken by Estonia . The next positions went to Singapore, Malaysia, Portugal and Taiwan .

Thus, the top five were as follows:

Estonia; Singapore; Malaysia; Portugal; Taiwan.

At the bottom of the ranking were Afghanistan, Yemen, South Sudan, Niger and Chad .

According to the report, Global Relocation Index was created to identify the countries that are most comfortable for people to live in or move to from the perspective of relocation.