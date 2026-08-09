In Bangladesh, residents planted rice on a road unfinished for two years

In the Bangladeshi city of Sripur, local residents staged an unusual protest over a road that has remained unfinished for two years. They planted rice seedlings on the unusable road, symbolically showing that its current condition resembles a paddy field.

The road construction reportedly began nearly two years ago, but the work was never completed, leaving the road dug up and neglected. When it rains, water collects in the potholes, making travel even more difficult for vehicles and pedestrians.

Residents say the road's prolonged state of incompletion is causing serious disruption to their daily lives. They therefore staged a unique protest by planting rice to once again draw the authorities' attention to the problem.

This unusual method of protesting road problems has been used in Bangladesh before. For example, in 2013, residents of Sripur in Gazipur planted rice seedlings on a road that had deteriorated and filled with mud and water during rains, demanding its repair.

The local residents' latest action is also being viewed as a call to speed up the road construction and resolve the long-running problem.