1,200 Ducks Become the Vineyard’s “Eco Workers” (Video)

At a winery in Africa, 1,200 ducks “go to work” in the vineyard every day. They are more than just birds—they serve as natural helpers in the fight against pests.

The winery’s owners have reduced their use of chemical pesticides and chosen an eco-friendly way to combat insects. The ducks eat harmful insects and other small pests in the vineyard, helping protect the plants.

In addition, the ducks’ natural waste nourishes the soil and helps improve its fertility. As a result, less chemical treatment is needed to maintain the vineyard.

Interestingly, the ducks stroll through the vineyard every morning and afternoon, beginning another “workday.”