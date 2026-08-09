A major psychotropic drug and narcotics network exposed in Tashkent!

·81·Society
A major psychotropic drug and narcotics network exposed in Tashkent!

During operational and preventive measures conducted by the DXX and Customs authorities in Tashkent, a criminal network involved in distributing narcotics across the capital using the “zakladka” (concealed drop-off) method was dismantled.

This was reported by the information service of the law enforcement agencies.

“Deadly poison” found in a home and a car

During the “Safe and Healthy Country” operation, a car and the residence of a 31-year-old citizen living in the Sergeli district were searched in accordance with established procedures. The inspection revealed a large quantity of various narcotic and synthetic substances.

Confiscated material evidence:

  • 1.1 kg of the synthetic substance “Alpha-PVP”;

  • 1.9 kg of marijuana;

  • 65 grams of heroin;

  • 16 grams of the synthetic narcotic substance “5F-APINACA”;

  • Zip bags and electronic scales intended for packaging and portioning the products.

Operational chain: The network’s organizer was a previously convicted woman

As a logical continuation of the operational search measures, a woman born in 1988 who had recruited the 31-year-old man to distribute narcotics using the “zakladka” method was also detained. The investigation established that this woman had previously been convicted of crimes related to narcotic drugs.

A criminal case was initiated in connection with this incident under Part 5 of Article 273 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Uzbekistan (the unlawful manufacture, acquisition, storage and other actions involving narcotic drugs, their analogues or psychotropic substances with the intent to sell them, as well as their unlawful sale).

A custodial detention measure has been imposed on the suspects, and preliminary investigative measures are currently continuing.

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TashkentUzbekistanSergeliSGB
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