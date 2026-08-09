Two Women Late for Their Flight Tried to Stop the Plane (Video)

A video showing two women who missed their flight at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport running after the plane and trying to stop it has spread on social media.

According to Sheremetyevo’s press service, the incident occurred on July 25. The women had reportedly completed all pre-flight checks. However, they then entered an area closed to passengers.

The women ran after the plane as it was moving toward the runway. Footage showing them trying to stop the aircraft quickly spread online.

According to the airport administration, the women were detained and handed over to FSB officers. Appropriate measures are currently being taken in connection with the incident.

Sheremetyevo reported that the safety of other passengers was not at risk during the incident.