Roma Looking for a New Striker in the Transfer Market

Italian club Roma are considering new candidates to strengthen their attack during the summer transfer window. According to reports from La Gazzetta dello Sport and Tuttomercato, the Romans are assessing forwards and wingers playing for Chelsea at the request of head coach Gian Piero Gasperini, as Goal.com reports.

Roma had initially worked actively on the transfer of talented Argentine winger Alejandro Garnacho. The club had been the leading contender to sign him, but the winger rejected a move to Italy, preferring to continue his career in the English Premier League, and joined Aston Villa.

Jamie Gittens Considered the Main Alternative

After Alejandro Garnacho's transfer fell through, Roma sporting director Tony D'Amico immediately switched to another plan. The club is exploring the possibility of signing Jamie Gittens, an England youth international who is struggling to secure a place in Chelsea's starting lineup.

The 22-year-old moved from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea last summer but has been unable to fully demonstrate his abilities because of injuries and inconsistent performances. He has scored just one goal and provided five assists during the season. His position at the London club is under threat because of competition from Scottish players and other potential signings.

Financial Restrictions and Other Transfer Targets

One of the main problems facing Roma's management is financial. The Rome club initially pursued RB Leipzig winger Antonio Nusa, but the German team's €60 million asking price proved too high for Roma.

The team is also closely monitoring Belgian talent Malick Fofana, who plays for Lyon. Although the French club is demanding around €45 million for the player, Roma's management hopes to negotiate a lower fee.

Head coach Gian Piero Gasperini is demanding a left winger before the new season begins. With the team tasked with competing for high positions in the league, Roma are expected to step up their activity in the final days of the transfer window.