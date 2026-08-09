Federico Valverde: I Didn't Expect Mourinho to Be Like This

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde shared his thoughts on the impact of returning head coach José Mourinho during his first days back at the club and on the changes taking place within the team. According to Goal.com .

The Uruguayan, currently serving as the club captain, answered journalists' questions in Budapest after the 2–1 victory over Ferencváros. Although the match was part of the preseason preparations, it extended the Madrid club's unbeaten run to four matches and showed that the influence of José Mourinho's second spell in charge is becoming increasingly evident.

The team atmosphere and Mourinho's approach

Valverde particularly highlighted the difference between the coach's tough public image and his day-to-day interactions. He said that although the Portuguese manager appears strict from the outside, he is unexpectedly much closer and more sincere with the players.

"I didn't expect Mourinho to be like this. During the short time I've spent with him, I've seen that he is a very open person. Ultimately, he has a unique personality," Federico Valverde said.

Tactical changes and physical condition

Under Mourinho, the team is currently working on building a more disciplined defensive structure. At the same time, they are trying to preserve the attacking style and flair always demanded at the Santiago Bernabéu.

In Valverde's view, preseason is the ideal time to introduce new ideas to the team. Despite the first-team players not yet being fully assembled, the squad is gradually improving its style of play.

Bernardo Silva's arrival and first impressions

Alongside the changes to the coaching staff, the transfer of Bernardo Silva from Manchester City has also brought a new spirit to Real Madrid. The Portuguese midfielder made his debut against Ferencváros.

Valverde praised his new teammate's ability, calling him a magical player: "Bernardo is a great footballer, as well as a very funny and cheerful person. He adapted to the team quickly. I have always respected him both as an opponent and as a footballer, and I am very happy that he is with us today."