Mojtaba Khamenei's First Video Emerges: Where Is He? (Video)

·206·World
Mojtaba Khamenei's First Video Emerges: Where Is He? (Video)

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has appeared in the first video released showing him. The footage was Mehr news agency distributed.

In the video released to the public on August 8, Mojtaba Khamenei can be seen talking with a group of people. However, it remains unclear when and where the footage was filmed, as well as who the individuals appearing in it are.

The video may have been released in response to various recent speculations about Mojtaba Khamenei's health. He had taken the place of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed on February 28 as a result of US and Israeli attacks.

Since then, Mojtaba Khamenei has barely appeared in public. According to reports, he may have been injured during the attacks and may have remained away from the public for security reasons.

He also did not attend his father's funeral in July. Three of Khamenei's sons—Mostafa, Meysam and Masoud—were seen at the ceremony. The deceased leader was buried at the Imam Reza shrine during the night of July 9–10.

Meanwhile, US and Israeli intelligence services are reportedly trying to determine Mojtaba Khamenei's whereabouts and whether he is alive. It is claimed that the Supreme Leader has not used a phone or computer for around 150 days and has been hiding in a secret shelter.

Rami Igra, the former head of a Mossad division, also said that Mojtaba Khamenei may not be using communication devices. He said that in such a situation, other methods could be used to deliver messages, including small scraps of paper.

According to Igra, the Iranian government may use a multi-stage courier network to deliver information to the Supreme Leader. In this system, couriers do not know the contents of the letter or message and only pass it from one person to another. He said that obtaining information through someone in direct contact with Khamenei may be one of the most realistic options. However, every person around the leader is subjected to strict scrutiny.

On August 7, Israeli media reported that Mojtaba Khamenei was in an "extremely serious condition." His current whereabouts and ability to govern the country were also called into question.

At the same time, although no video address or audio messages from Mojtaba Khamenei have been made public, various statements in his name are being distributed through Iranian state news agencies.

The new video is being viewed as an attempt to clarify questions surrounding Mojtaba Khamenei's condition and whereabouts. However, since the time and location of the recording have not been disclosed, questions about its content remain.

Mojtaba KhameneiIranAli KhameneiMossadMehr
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