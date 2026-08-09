Roma are interested in Porto's young talent Rodrigo Mora

·35·Sport
Roma are interested in Porto's young talent Rodrigo Mora

Italian club Roma are actively working in the transfer market to shape their future squad. The Romans are carefully studying new candidates to further strengthen their attacking line and enrich the midfield with talented young players. The primary focus of the Giallorossi is on Rodrigo Mora, a promising 2007-born player who defends the colors of Portuguese club Porto. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information spread by renowned sports journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the Roma management has started initial negotiations with the Portuguese club to assess the transfer probability and study the contract terms. This young attacking midfielder is considered one of the main candidates whom the Romans are closely monitoring ahead of the final stage of the transfer window.

Competition in the transfer market

However, the Roman club is not the sole contender in the fight for this talented player. As reported by Turkish journalist Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, Galatasaray, one of Turkey's leading clubs, also seriously plans to add Rodrigo Mora to its ranks and is closely monitoring the situation. This clearly shows that interest in the young Portuguese player is high internationally and competition around the transfer is heating up.

A product of the Porto academy, Rodrigo Mora, despite his age, is recognized as one of the brightest and most exciting young stars of Portuguese football. His movements on the pitch, ability to read the game, and technical skill have already managed to attract the attention of scouts from many European grand clubs.

Currently, although initial dialogues have taken place between Roma and Porto, it remains unknown whether this interest will turn into real and full-fledged negotiations in the coming days. The final days of the transfer window will be of decisive importance for all parties.

According to Goal.com, a final decision regarding the player's transfer value and the terms of the agreement between the clubs is expected to be made in the near future. The Romans want to add the young talent to their squad and renew the team for a long-term perspective.

RomaPortoRodrigo MoraGalatasarayTransfer
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