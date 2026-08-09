Parachutes, paragliders and quad bikes: Customs incentives to be granted for the tourism business

Uzbekistan’s unused and abandoned airfields and runways will be restored and transformed into tourism and extreme sports facilities. This is provided for in a draft presidential resolution aimed at developing active tourism.

The government is developing mechanisms to promote small and light aviation across the country and create new opportunities for business representatives.

Light aviation, parachuting and training centers

According to the draft, restored and improved airfields will be transferred to entrepreneurs under lease agreements. If the following activities are launched on these sites:

Extreme tourism: Light aircraft flights, parachute jumping and paragliding;

Education and infrastructure: The buildings and facilities on the airfield grounds will be used as training centers for specialists.

In addition, to regulate and develop the small aviation sector, it is proposed to grant the Fuqaro aviatsiyasi agentligi the status of a state regulator with expanded powers to register and certify aircraft.

Unprecedented customs incentives for businesses

A significant package of incentives is planned to support entrepreneurs providing services in the extreme and active tourism sectors.

In particular, plans call for full exemption from customs duties when importing nearly 40 types of specialized equipment and vehicles into the country.

The equipment covered by the incentives includes: quad bikes, buggies, motorhomes, personal watercraft, parachutes, paragliders and mountain skiing equipment.

It is proposed to introduce this preferential regime from January 1, 2027, to January 1, 2030. In addition, starting in 2027, infrastructure projects at active tourism facilities are expected to be included in state programs and financed by the government.

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