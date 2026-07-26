English gymnast suffers severe injury during performance

·120·World
English gymnast suffers severe injury during performance

During the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, an unfortunate incident occurred involving 19-year-old English team gymnast Gabriel Langton.

Attempting a complex element during the competition, the athlete lost his balance due to a failed landing and fell hard onto the mat. Following the incident, the competition was temporarily suspended, and dozens of medical staff and rescuers rushed to the arena.

After receiving first aid at the scene, Gabriel Langton was taken to the hospital on a stretcher. Although his injury is reported to be serious, the fact that he was able to move his arms and hands while leaving the arena brought some reassurance to fans and teammates.

No official information regarding the gymnast's exact diagnosis and health status has been released yet. Nevertheless, thousands of fans on social media are leaving messages wishing him a speedy recovery and a return to the sports arena.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Bus with 42 passengers overturns in TurkeyBus with 42 passengers overturns in TurkeyToday, 13:25Victims of Iran School Strike Laid to RestVictims of Iran School Strike Laid to RestToday, 10:57Passenger buses collide in Syria: casualties reported (video)Passenger buses collide in Syria: casualties reported (video)Today, 09:57Car falls into a pit due to heavy rain in AnkaraCar falls into a pit due to heavy rain in AnkaraToday, 09:44Why Did Trump Delay the Expected Major Strike Against Iran?Why Did Trump Delay the Expected Major Strike Against Iran?Today, 08:57Istanbul Stray Dog's Touching Action for Her Puppy Goes Viral OnlineIstanbul Stray Dog's Touching Action for Her Puppy Goes Viral OnlineToday, 08:52
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Two sisters discover themselves in a photo at a rental house
Two sisters discover themselves in a photo at a rental house
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching