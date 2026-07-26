English gymnast suffers severe injury during performance

During the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, an unfortunate incident occurred involving 19-year-old English team gymnast Gabriel Langton.

Attempting a complex element during the competition, the athlete lost his balance due to a failed landing and fell hard onto the mat. Following the incident, the competition was temporarily suspended, and dozens of medical staff and rescuers rushed to the arena.

After receiving first aid at the scene, Gabriel Langton was taken to the hospital on a stretcher. Although his injury is reported to be serious, the fact that he was able to move his arms and hands while leaving the arena brought some reassurance to fans and teammates.

No official information regarding the gymnast's exact diagnosis and health status has been released yet. Nevertheless, thousands of fans on social media are leaving messages wishing him a speedy recovery and a return to the sports arena.