Passenger buses collide in Syria: casualties reported (video)

At least 35 people died and about 30 others sustained various injuries as a result of a horrific traffic accident in Syria.

According to the SANA news agency, the tragedy occurred on the Deir ez-Zor — Damascus highway. Two passenger buses collided for unknown reasons. The force of the impact caused severe damage to the vehicles.

Rescuers, ambulance crews, and law enforcement agencies promptly arrived at the scene. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals. Since the condition of some victims is critical, the possibility of the death toll rising cannot be ruled out.

Officials are currently conducting investigations to determine the exact causes of the crash. This incident is assessed as one of the largest traffic tragedies observed in Syria recently.